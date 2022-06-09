Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 116,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $194.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

