Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,362 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $13,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.39.

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ROK opened at $214.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.07 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Rockwell Automation (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.