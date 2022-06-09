Synovus Financial Corp Sells 138 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $361.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $370.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $327.06 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

