Syscoin Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $155.64 million and $6.39 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000790 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00017728 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00203318 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006297 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000866 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 650,746,966 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

