Systematic Financial Management LP Has $10.59 Million Holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 1.08% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $10,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $602,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

WASH opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $60.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 30.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.92%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.