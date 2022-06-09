Systematic Financial Management LP Increases Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,047 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,032 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.33% of Foot Locker worth $14,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FL. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 581.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,636 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

NYSE FL opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.59.

Foot Locker Profile (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.