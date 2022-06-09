Systematic Financial Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,829 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,865 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.78% of Progress Software worth $16,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Progress Software by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Progress Software by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $226,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,159 shares of company stock worth $1,102,044 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.60. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

