Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 16,053 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 604.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,219,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 57,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $153.50 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $138.81 and a 12 month high of $178.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.95.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

