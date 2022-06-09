Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 15,045 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,045 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.34% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $9,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.14. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.