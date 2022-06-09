Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 1,905 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 262,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $8,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLR. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Miller Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 17,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Miller Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 82.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 290,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NYSE:MLR opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $42.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $215.55 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 1.98%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.14%.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

