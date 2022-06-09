Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 23,850 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,850 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.20% of Elbit Systems worth $15,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $208.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.25 and a 200-day moving average of $190.59. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $122.85 and a 1-year high of $238.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.04). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

