Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 7,351 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,351 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $11,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 434.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,476,000 after acquiring an additional 139,898 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

NYSE:AYI opened at $179.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.43. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.47 and a twelve month high of $224.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 5.37%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

