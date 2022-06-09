Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Insider Daniel P. Emerson Sells 3,125 Shares

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $131.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.12. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.