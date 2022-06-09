Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.99-$3.99 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.39 billion-$30.39 billion.

Shares of TAK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.62. 245,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,997. The stock has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.42. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $17.43.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAK. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $196,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 33.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 247.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 390,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 32,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.