TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Gap Down to $23.13

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.13, but opened at $22.00. TaskUs shares last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 1,004 shares.

TASK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Get TaskUs alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.81 million. TaskUs had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TaskUs by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs Company Profile (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.