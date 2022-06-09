TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Gap Down to $23.13

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.13, but opened at $22.00. TaskUs shares last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 1,004 shares.
TASK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.
The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TaskUs by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TaskUs Company Profile (NASDAQ:TASK)
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
