Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tata Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tata Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Tata Motors by 404.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tata Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tata Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 279.3% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of TTM traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $27.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,872. Tata Motors has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.99.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

