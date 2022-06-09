TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Receives $22.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGNA. Argus lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Huber Research raised shares of TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of TEGNA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,570. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average of $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 259.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

