Teloscoin Market Cap Tops $408,716.62 (TELOS)

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Teloscoin coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Teloscoin has a total market capitalization of $408,716.62 and approximately $178,561.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Teloscoin has traded down 37.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00082023 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00016996 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00206216 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00037399 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008598 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About Teloscoin

Teloscoin uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

