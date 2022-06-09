TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.27

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 135740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRSSF shares. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “hold” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TerrAscend in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on TerrAscend from $7.65 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TerrAscend presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30.

TerrAscend ( OTCMKTS:TRSSF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TerrAscend Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TerrAscend Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

