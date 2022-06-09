Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Up to $725.60

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $725.60, but opened at $750.08. Tesla shares last traded at $754.43, with a volume of 249,083 shares changing hands.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Tudor Pickering raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $901.82.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $864.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $932.20.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

