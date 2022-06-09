TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TESSCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of TESS opened at $5.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.07 million, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 0.97. TESSCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $8.32.

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.85 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 728,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 29,364 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

