The Cato Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:CATO)

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Cato has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Cato stock opened at $12.12 on Thursday. Cato has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $254.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57.

Cato ( NYSE:CATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $206.72 million for the quarter. Cato had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 3.39%.

CATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cato in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Cato from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cato by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,242,000 after purchasing an additional 94,528 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cato by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,916,000 after purchasing an additional 51,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cato by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,306 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cato by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 44,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cato by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 478,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cato Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

