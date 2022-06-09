The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $62.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $272.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,719 shares of company stock valued at $28,182,668 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

