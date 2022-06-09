The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €22.50 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($24.19) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($22.90) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.03) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

FRA:DTE opened at €18.68 ($20.09) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($13.68) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($19.49). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of €16.91.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

