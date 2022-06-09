The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $40.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UNM. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.89.

Shares of UNM opened at $36.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,295.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,453 shares of company stock worth $3,365,621. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,845,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $104,532,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $35,847,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,507,000 after purchasing an additional 868,359 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Unum Group by 106.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,568,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,318,000 after purchasing an additional 808,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

