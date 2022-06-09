The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Jason Reiman Sells 150 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,700.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jason Reiman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hershey alerts:

On Monday, May 9th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50.

On Thursday, April 7th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $33,292.50.

On Thursday, March 24th, Jason Reiman sold 530 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $110,801.80.

HSY opened at $210.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.91. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $231.60. The company has a market capitalization of $319.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.40.

Hershey Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.