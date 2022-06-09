The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Lessened by SRB Corp

SRB Corp lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,548 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.27.

Home Depot stock opened at $297.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.52. The stock has a market cap of $306.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

