The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.97 million.

The Pennant Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.65. The stock had a trading volume of 84,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,463. The company has a market cap of $475.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $44.23.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.40 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Pennant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.20.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Christopher R. Christensen bought 21,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $356,449.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 572,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,450,144. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen bought 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,022.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,588,694.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

