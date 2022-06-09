The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $29.99. 50,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,633. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.06. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RMR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in The RMR Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 22.1% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 13,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.