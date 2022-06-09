The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,881 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in TJX Companies by 904.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TJX opened at $61.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average of $66.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

