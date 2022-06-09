The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 182,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC now owns 38,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,136 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,706,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 143,251 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,156,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.67. 164,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,475,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.03, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $99.47 and a twelve month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.65.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

