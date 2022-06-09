TheStreet Upgrades Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) to “B”

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ RBCN opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. Rubicon Technology has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

