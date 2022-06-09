Titan Logix (OTCMKTS:TPCFF) Trading 3.5% Higher

Titan Logix Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPCFF – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36.

Titan Logix Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TPCFF)

Titan Logix Corp., a technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers mobile monitoring systems, stationery monitoring systems, and smart truck systems. The company also offers hardware, including level gauges, displays, telematics, mobile accessories, flow meters, tank scan, and transmitters.

