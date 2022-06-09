TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.13-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TJX Companies also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.65-$0.69 EPS.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.14. 151,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,713,342. The stock has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average of $66.30.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TJX Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.60.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 42.5% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

