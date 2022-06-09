TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.13-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TJX Companies also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.65-$0.69 EPS.
Shares of TJX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.14. 151,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,713,342. The stock has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average of $66.30.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TJX Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.60.
In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 42.5% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.
About TJX Companies (Get Rating)
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
