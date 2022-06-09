TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for TMC the metals’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TMC the metals will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TMC the metals.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03.

TMC the metals stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.34. 17,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,386. TMC the metals has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87.

In related news, CFO Craig Shesky bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Hall purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $59,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,010 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter worth $6,855,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TMC the metals by 7,391.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,600 shares during the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 5,685.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 607,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 596,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TMC the metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

