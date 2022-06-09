TMX Group (TSE:X) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $129.72

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$129.72 and traded as high as C$137.94. TMX Group shares last traded at C$137.53, with a volume of 98,950 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on X. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$139.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$149.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.61 billion and a PE ratio of 15.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$132.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$129.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$287.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$258.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TMX Group Limited will post 7.6599994 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 21,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.82, for a total transaction of C$2,804,825.18.

About TMX Group (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

