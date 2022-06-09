Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.97 million. Torrid had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 47.85%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Torrid updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

CURV stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. Torrid has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $33.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CURV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Torrid from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

