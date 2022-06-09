Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Receives GBX 335.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 335.20 ($4.20).

TRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.51) price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 400 ($5.01) to GBX 435 ($5.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.36) to GBX 319 ($4.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.39) price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of LON:TRN traded down GBX 2.35 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 308.25 ($3.86). 1,129,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,413. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 292.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -124.36. Trainline has a 12 month low of GBX 147.37 ($1.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 400 ($5.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

