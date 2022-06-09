TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 434.76% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of RNAZ stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $24.27 million and a P/E ratio of -9.84. TransCode Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $7.00.
TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter.
About TransCode Therapeutics (Get Rating)
TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransCode Therapeutics (RNAZ)
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
Receive News & Ratings for TransCode Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransCode Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.