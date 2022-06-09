TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 434.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of RNAZ stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $24.27 million and a P/E ratio of -9.84. TransCode Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $7.00.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $50,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.

