TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Holdings Reduced by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $23,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 2.6% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.38.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $84.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.84. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $79.02 and a 52 week high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.61%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

