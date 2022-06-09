Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.64 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TCN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities upgraded Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $15.75 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.88.

TCN stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.52. 711,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.60 million. Analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCN. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,672,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

