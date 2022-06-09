TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Insider Sells $18,880.00 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 236 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $18,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $79.07 on Thursday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.43 and a 1 year high of $109.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 50.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,811,000 after buying an additional 85,238 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth $1,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.48.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

