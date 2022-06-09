TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ) Stock Price Up 0.7%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.91 and last traded at $24.91. 7,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

