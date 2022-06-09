TrustSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $34.23 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 9th. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001155 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 3% against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $34.23 million and $786,755.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,386.32 or 1.00004103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00031264 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,570,164 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

