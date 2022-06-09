TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.06

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 6445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

TUIFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 260 ($3.26) to GBX 285 ($3.57) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TUI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 150 ($1.88) to GBX 160 ($2.01) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.88.

Get TUI alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.