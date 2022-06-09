Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $49.30

Shares of Tungsten Co. plc (LON:TUNG – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 49.30 ($0.62) and traded as high as GBX 56.16 ($0.70). Tungsten shares last traded at GBX 55.30 ($0.69), with a volume of 44,946 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 40.46. The company has a market cap of £69.34 million and a P/E ratio of -19.57.
Tungsten Company Profile (LON:TUNG)
