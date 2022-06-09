Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 53,532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 520,060 shares.The stock last traded at $2.77 and had previously closed at $2.74.

TKC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from 19.30 to 22.10 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $766.84 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 12.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKC. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

