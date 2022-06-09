TurtleCoin (TRTL) Hits Market Capitalization of $642,375.12

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 9th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $642,375.12 and approximately $47,818.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 104,933,886,514 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

