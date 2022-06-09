TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:SMIF traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 85 ($1.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,276. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.63 ($1.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108 ($1.35). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 86.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 90.63.

In other news, insider Ashley Paxton acquired 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £20,025 ($25,093.98).

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

