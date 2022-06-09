U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Sees Large Volume Increase

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 38,882 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 817,844 shares.The stock last traded at $15.59 and had previously closed at $15.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLCA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.83.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,123,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,598,000 after purchasing an additional 140,656 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 8.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,253,233 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,365,000 after purchasing an additional 344,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,555,956 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,354,000 after purchasing an additional 243,586 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,262,638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,878,000 after purchasing an additional 318,136 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

